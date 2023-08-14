Large ADA holders unfazed by market decline, as the number of large wallet addresses increases.

Despite a 35% drop in Cardano's market value since its peak four months ago, recent data from Santiment reveals that the number of wallet addresses holding more than 100,000 ADA has reached a 16-month high. Currently, 25,294 wallet addresses hold over 100,000 ADA, showcasing that large traders remain relatively unaffected by the recent market downturn.

While market sentiment may be generally negative for Cardano, the increasing number of large wallet addresses indicates that major traders are not easily shaken. This trend points to a continued belief in Cardano's long-term potential among these traders.

Tracking the development of this trend, as well as the overall market sentiment for Cardano, will provide valuable insights into its price movements and potential future growth. Investors should keep a close eye on these metrics to make informed decisions regarding their Cardano allocation.



