According to Scam Sniffer, a user recently reported losing approximately $102,000 in USDC due to an ERC20-Permit phishing attack. The victim unknowingly signed a Permit EIP-712 message, which likely allowed the attacker to access their digital assets. This incident serves as a reminder to exercise caution when dealing with messages and transactions, always double-checking the authenticity of requests and verifying the sources before authorizing any actions with your digital assets.