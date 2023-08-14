The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Level 1 exam is set to incorporate digital asset-related topics starting from February next year. Candidates taking the exam have already been exposed to examples of distributed ledger technology and blockchain since 2019. However, this will mark the first time the exam features modules like "Introduction to Digital Assets."

The inclusion of digital asset-related topics in the CFA Level 1 exam signifies increased recognition of the importance of understanding digital assets, blockchain technology, and distributed ledgers within the financial industry. This expansion of the CFA curriculum reflects the growing impact of digital assets on the global financial landscape. It is notable that the CFA Level 1 pass rates generally remain below 40%. (DL NEWS)

