According to WuB Blockchain, Txbit, an exchange primarily focused on trading Proof-of-Work (POW) coins, has announced its closure. All customers are required to withdraw their funds from the platform before September 14. In the coming days, any uncirculated supply of Txbit tokens will be burned.

It has been noted that KAS tokens were originally traded on Txbit, leaving some users concerned about the fate of their investments.

The closure of Txbit exchange requires users to act promptly to withdraw their funds before the September 14 deadline. The burning of uncirculated Txbit tokens further indicates that the platform is winding down its operations, and those holding KAS tokens or other assets on Txbit should take necessary actions to secure their investments.

