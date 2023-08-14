The Sandbox, a prominent metaverse project, has unlocked $133 million worth of its native tokens, as reported in a Cointelegraph article. This milestone indicates continued growth and development within the expanding metaverse environment. The Sandbox, a decentralized virtual world, empowers users to create, own, and monetize digital assets and experiences, offering new ways to engage with content and communities in the digital domain.
The Sandbox Metaverse Project Unlocks $133 Million Worth of Tokens
2023-08-14 13:28
