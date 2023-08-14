According to Odaily Planet Daily News and chain analyst Ember, The Sandbox, a decentralized virtual gaming platform, has been unlocking and distributing its native token, SAND, through the 0x73b address. Within 4 days, a total of 120 million SAND ($47.62 million) has been distributed and transferred, of which more than 86 million SAND was sent to centralized exchanges (CEX). In just two hours, 29.52 million SAND (worth $11.7 million) was distributed to ten different addresses.