Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng, popularly known as "Machi Big Brother," has withdrawn his defamation lawsuit against online detective ZachXBT, as reported by Cointelegraph. The parties issued a joint statement on August 14, 2023. Huang acknowledged that Zach had provided significant help to the crypto community in the past and that legal action was not the correct approach. After making a series of revisions to the article that triggered the lawsuit, Huang officially withdrew the legal case against ZachXBT.