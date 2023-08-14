According to Chain News, the draft guiding principles (non-finalized version) of the Taiwan Financial Supervisory Commission comprise 13 principles and associated supplementary provisions. Set to be announced in September 2023, these principles aim to provide local industry players with clarity regarding legal behavior and penalties for non-compliance.

Key highlights from the draft guiding principles include:

1. Overseas companies failing to comply with Taiwan's regulations will be barred from advertising and soliciting business.

2. Regulated businesses can issue virtual assets, subject to a sufficiently detailed white paper disclosing issuer information, issuance quantity, subscription conditions, and potential climate impact of the consensus mechanism.

3. The issuance of stable coins is not permitted out of concern for the national sovereign currency's stability.

4. Exchanges are required to establish review standard procedures for listing and delisting tokens and maintain records of operational processes.

5. Proper separation of "company assets" and "user assets" is required.

6. Cooperation with banks in fulfilling anti-money laundering obligations such as customer identity confirmation and transaction monitoring is mandatory.

7. Exchange operators must clearly define and implement policies and procedures for hot and cold wallet storage ratios to protect user assets.

8. Illegal operation of virtual asset derivative financial product trading businesses or virtual asset businesses with security-related characteristics may lead to imprisonment of up to 7 years and a fine of up to 3 million New Taiwan dollars.

The draft guiding principles presented by the Taiwan Financial Supervisory Commission will offer industry players a better understanding of the regulatory and legal landscape. With token issuance allowed under well-defined circumstances and exchanges implementing listing review mechanisms, the guidelines aim to foster a transparent and compliant environment for businesses engaging in virtual asset activities.