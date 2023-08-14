According to an official announcement, South Korean cryptocurrency trading platform Upbit will introduce SEI, with support for KRW (Korean Won) and BTC (Bitcoin) market trading pairs. Notably, SEI only allows deposits from the Sei network and does not support deposits via other networks such as BSC (Binance Smart Chain).

The estimated support time for SEI deposits and withdrawals is 2023-08-15 21:00 KST.

Upbit's listing of SEI with KRW and BTC trading pairs is an important development for users looking to trade the SEI token. Despite the restriction on depositing SEI through networks other than the Sei network, this development signifies a growing interest in the token and could potentially attract more trading activities within the platform.

