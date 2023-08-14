The Xinghualing Branch of the Public Security Bureau in Taiyuan City, Shanxi Province, recently took down a criminal chain responsible for providing money laundering services to electronic fraud criminal gangs. The criminals used the buying and selling of cigarettes and virtual currency transactions as a means to launder illicit funds, involving nearly ¥84 million ($12.97 million) in 43 cases of wire fraud.

The police arrested 23 suspects in their efforts to shut down this new type of money laundering scheme. In this method, illegal funds are laundered through offline buying and selling of cigarettes and other high-demand goods. The funds are then further laundered by converting them into virtual currencies and transferring them overseas.

The dismantling of the criminal money laundering chain in Shanxi Province reveals an emerging method of money laundering involving a combination of offline trade and virtual currency transactions. Law enforcement authorities are actively working to identify such new techniques and apprehend the criminals involved, thereby protecting individuals and businesses from falling victim to such fraudulent activities.