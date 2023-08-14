SBF held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, known for its poor conditions and alleged inhumane treatment.

Reuters reporter Luc Cohen recently tweeted that SBF is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York. After ordering SBF to be jailed a day earlier, Judge Lewis Kaplan recognized the facility as "not on anyone's list of five-star facilities."

The Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, housing more than 1,600 prisoners, has sparked controversy due to inadequate supervision, substandard living conditions, and health concerns. In 2019, New York State Attorney General Leticia James filed a friend-of-the-court brief in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Prisons, describing the living conditions at MDC as "unacceptable and inhumane."

Following the August 12th news of a US judge revoking SBF's bail, the defendant's legal team filed an appeal. It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold, but this development highlights ongoing issues at the detention center and the potential implications for SBF's case.