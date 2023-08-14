Libertarian presidential candidate and Bitcoin advocate Javier Milei leads primary elections with 32% of the votes.

According to Cointelegraph, Argentinian politician and Bitcoin proponent Javier Milei emerged victorious in the country's primary election, showcasing his anti-central bank and libertarian stance. The presidential hopeful, known for advocating the abolishment of Argentina's central bank, has attracted the majority of votes, securing a win in the primaries.

With over 90% of the votes counted, Bitcoin advocate and libertarian candidate Javier Milei leads the contenders with approximately 32% of the votes, according to Bloomberg data. The conservative Together for Change party is trailing with just under 30%, followed by the left-wing Union for the Homeland coalition, the current ruling government's party, with over 28.5% of the votes. Milei is the creator and leader of the Liberty Advances coalition, whose views range from libertarian to far-right.

Despite his controversial views, Milei's anti-central bank sentiment resonates with many Argentine voters facing a staggering 116% annual inflation rate, the worst in over three decades. The Argentinian general election is set to take place on October 22, with a 45% threshold required to secure the presidency. Failing to meet this requirement, a final runoff vote will be held in November. As an anarcho-capitalist, Milei has supported Bitcoin for combating inflation and responding to the "central bank scammers."



