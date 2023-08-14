PayPal aims to push further into the crypto industry by integrating its recently launched stablecoin, PYUSD, with the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, targeting widespread use across different crypto use cases.

According to a report published by Cryptoslate, PayPal's Senior Vice President of Blockchain, Crypto, and Digital Currencies, Jose Fernandez da Ponte, revealed the company's intention to make its stablecoin, PYUSD, functional for all crypto use cases during an appearance on the Unchained Podcast. With stablecoin use currently focused on DeFi, PayPal aims to position its token as a competitive alternative to competitors like USDT and USDC.

Da Ponte stated, "I think DeFi will be part of the first wave in the sense that we want to go where crypto users are using stablecoins today, and DeFi is a use case for that."

Initially available via the PayPal wallet, PYUSD has yet to become accessible through centralized exchanges. The company's priority is to ensure that availability on CEXs is realized as soon as possible. Once achieved, users can leverage PYUSD for various purposes within the ecosystem, leveraging its compatibility with Ethereum as an ERC-20 token.

In addition to being fully compatible with Ethereum, PYUSD complies with U.S. regulations and should capture a significant market share in the country. Da Ponte emphasized the stablecoin's compliance with KYC and anti-money laundering related mandates as well as New York Department of Financial Security (DFS) approval via official issuer Paxos.