PayPal has unveiled a new feature, the 'Cryptocurrencies Hub,' which enables select users to hold, transfer, or trade crypto assets within the application. To access this feature, PayPal users must have a personal account in good standing and complete a Know Your Customer (KYC) process. However, it is important to note that users will not directly hold the crypto assets themselves. This development demonstrates PayPal's continued interest in supporting and integrating digital currencies on its platform.