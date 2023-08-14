PayPal has named senior Intuit executive Alex Chriss as its new President and CEO, effective September 27, 2023. Chriss brings a wealth of technology and product leadership experience to the role, having served as executive vice president and general manager of Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed team since January 2019. During his tenure there, he achieved impressive growth, with clientele and revenue increasing at a CAGR of 20% and 23%, respectively. Dan Schulman, former PayPal President and CEO, will continue his involvement with the company as a board member until the annual shareholders' meeting in May 2024.