PayPal has named senior Intuit executive Alex Chriss as its new President and CEO, effective September 27, 2023. Chriss brings a wealth of technology and product leadership experience to the role, having served as executive vice president and general manager of Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed team since January 2019. During his tenure there, he achieved impressive growth, with clientele and revenue increasing at a CAGR of 20% and 23%, respectively. Dan Schulman, former PayPal President and CEO, will continue his involvement with the company as a board member until the annual shareholders' meeting in May 2024.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
PayPal Appoints Alex Chriss as President and CEO
2023-08-14 13:33
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top