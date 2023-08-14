A dormant cache of 195.79 bitcoins untouched since 2016 and valued at $11.4 million comes alive, while bitcoin's value hovers just above the $29,000 mark, raising interest among cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

According to Bitcoin.com, on Saturday afternoon, an interesting event occurred within the cryptocurrency market – 195.79 bitcoins, dormant for over seven years, were transferred for the first time since 2016. This movement was followed by another set of previously slumbering bitcoins originating from 2014, which were spent for the first time in nearly a decade. With these recent actions, an impressive sum of 391.305 BTC ($11.4 million) in "sleeping bitcoins" sprang to life.

The term "sleeping bitcoins" refers to bitcoins that have remained inactive in an address for extended periods without being traded or used. A significant shift in these dormant holdings could have notable market implications. Blockchain parser programs such as btcparser.com are responsible for discovering these wallets.

The reasons for these long-dormant wallets vary, including lost access, long-term cold storage, forgotten holdings, legal barriers, or strategic decisions for an extended holding period.

The sequence of events began on August 12, 2023, when an address from March 2016 transferred 195.795 BTC ($5.7 million) and continued with the movement of 100 and 66.589 bitcoins from wallets dating back to April 2014. Additionally, 28.93 BTC from a wallet created in March 22, 2014, were also transferred for the first time in over nine years.

Owners of sleeping bitcoins may choose to sell or trade their holdings when bitcoin's value surges, driven by financial needs, security concerns, or a desire to change storage methods. The decision to move these assets is a complex one, influenced by various financial, legal, personal, strategic, and emotional factors.



