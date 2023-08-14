All opBNB testnet services, including RPC, Explorer, and Bridge, have been successfully restored. The core tech team is currently working on analyzing the root cause of the issue and developing a prevention mechanism.

In the near future, there will be another hardfork for which a guide will be provided to assist users with the transition. Further updates on the analysis and the upcoming hardfork will be shared as they become available.

The restoration of opBNB testnet services marks an important step in resolving recent technical issues. As the core tech team continues their analysis and prepares for an upcoming hardfork, users can expect further guidance and support during the transition.

