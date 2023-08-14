According to Golden Ten, the New York Fed recently announced that it expects inflation to be 3% over the next five years, which is an increase from its previous estimate of 2.9% made in June. This adjustment indicates that the central bank is factoring in slightly higher inflationary pressure in the medium term, although it remains to be seen how this may impact monetary policy decisions in the future.
