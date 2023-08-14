According to CoinDesk, the Lamina1 blockchain has launched its Betanet, bringing science fiction author Neal Stephenson's Metaverse vision one step closer to reality. The Betanet launch is a significant milestone in the development of the decentralized Web3 platform. Lamina1 aims to create a more interactive, immersive, and interconnected online experience for users by integrating technology with the latest developments in virtual reality, augmented reality, and decentralized finance.
