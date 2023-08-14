The innovative protocol introduces ETHS and ETHC assets, aimed at balancing low-volatility and high-volatility investments.

Mori Finance, an Ethereum-based stable asset protocol, recently announced the launch of its alpha mainnet via Twitter. The protocol aims to provide options for investors seeking both stability and growth, offering low-volatility stable asset ETHS (ETH Stable) and high-volatility derivative asset ETHC (ETH Coin).

Mori Finance is a unique stable asset protocol that allows for the division of collateral into two distinct types of assets based on volatility. This launch aims to provide the Ethereum ecosystem with innovative investment options and accommodate varying risk appetites.

As the development of Mori Finance progresses, it will be essential to monitor its adoption, impact on the Ethereum ecosystem, and potential influence on DeFi strategies. Successful implementation may indicate an evolving demand for diverse investment choices in the decentralized finance space.