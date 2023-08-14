According to Decrypt, MetaMask has integrated with Banxa, a leading encrypted payment operator, to enable one-click cryptocurrency purchases through Apple Pay. The partnership, first announced in February, allows users to buy Ethereum and other digital assets swiftly and securely using Apple Pay's single-click purchasing feature. This collaboration streamlines the process of acquiring cryptocurrencies, enhancing both accessibility and ease of use for MetaMask users.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
MetaMask Integrates with Banxa for One-Click Cryptocurrency Purchases via Apple Pay
2023-08-14 13:13
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
