According to a Decrypt article, Maker Protocol's revenues have reached a two-year high of $165 million, primarily due to rising interest rates. The decentralized finance (DeFi) platform benefits from higher interest rates, as they generate more revenue for the protocol. Users have flocked to Maker for loans, which in turn has bolstered the platform's profits. The increased demand for borrowing on Maker Protocol, along with the soaring interest rates, indicates a growing interest in the DeFi space and the potential for similar platforms to experience growth as well.