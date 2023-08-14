Whale Alert has reported significant USDC transactions: a total of 79,181,534 USDC (equivalent to 79,233,002 USD) was burned at the USDC Treasury, while 62,071,887 USDC (equivalent to 62,164,995 USD) was minted.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Major USDC Burns and Mints Noted by Whale Alert
2023-08-14 13:53
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Whale Alert has reported significant USDC transactions: a total of 79,181,534 USDC (equivalent to 79,233,002 USD) was burned at the USDC Treasury, while 62,071,887 USDC (equivalent to 62,164,995 USD) was minted.
Comments 1
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top