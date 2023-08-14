The Linea mainnet exhibits robust growth with over 25,000 ETH bridged and transferred, as well as a booming number of transactions.

Recent data from Dune highlights the rapid growth of the Linea mainnet, with the number of interactive addresses exceeding 170,000, indicating strong user engagement and adoption.

Dune's data reveals that the Linea mainnet has successfully bridged and transferred 25,536 ETH. Furthermore, the platform has witnessed a total of 236,225 transactions, showcasing its expanding popularity. Impressively, the number of interactive addresses on Linea has reached a milestone of 171,198, underlining the platform's growing user base.

The increase in interactive addresses, transactions, and bridged ETH reflects the evolving landscape of the Linea mainnet. As the platform continues to gain traction, its progress serves as a testament to the potential of innovative blockchain solutions in fostering user engagement and adoption.