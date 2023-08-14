Legal scholars, venture capitalists, and blockchain advocates have filed several amicus briefs supporting Coinbase in its ongoing defense against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to a report published by Blockworks, the briefs argue that the SEC's interpretation of an "investment contract" is fundamentally flawed and inconsistent with established law, cautioning that a ruling in favor of the regulator could create far-reaching consequences for the crypto industry.

Earlier this year, the US Chamber of Commerce filed an amicus brief, arguing that the regulator is causing significant economic harm to both Coinbase and the broader business community.

In June, the SEC filed a lawsuit against publicly-traded Coinbase, accusing the exchange of failing to register with the agency. Legal experts contend that the SEC's interpretation is too broad, potentially encompassing a wide range of assets currently not considered securities, including commodities, collectibles, and traditional stocks and bonds.

Prominent US law scholars from institutions such as Yale, Chicago, UCLA, Fordham, Boston, and Widener have called on the court to examine whether tokens traded on platforms like Coinbase can be considered unregistered securities.

US Senator Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo, filed a brief arguing that the SEC's overreach violates the Constitution's separation of powers and hinders Congressional attempts to oversee crypto assets.

Venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Paradigm expressed concerns about the potential broader implications of the SEC's approach, warning that it could burden companies and hinder innovation.

Blockchain advocates, including the Crypto Council for Innovation, Blockchain Association, Chamber of Progress, and Consumer Technology Association, have also filed a joint amicus brief, emphasizing the potential damage to entrepreneurial initiatives, particularly in the technology and digital sectors.

**Conclusion:**

The growing number of amicus briefs supporting Coinbase is indicative of mounting pressure on the SEC to reassess its position and regulatory boundaries. While the legal battle is ongoing, the outcome will likely have a significant impact on the future of crypto regulation and innovation within the industry.