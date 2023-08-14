According to Decrypt, institutional investors have shown increased confidence in XRP following Ripple's partial victory in its case against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC has accused Ripple of conducting an unregistered securities offering through its sales of XRP. However, the recent partial win has positively impacted investor sentiment. As new funds are created to exclusively invest in XRP, the digital asset is gaining traction and interest from institutional investors.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Institutional Investors Continue to Bet Big on XRP Following Ripple's Partial SEC Win
2023-08-14 19:01
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top