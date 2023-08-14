Bitcoin mining company Hut 8 Mining has released its Q2 financial report, showing a quarterly revenue of $19.1 million, with $4.2 million coming from high-performance computing (HPC) business. The report highlights the following:

- Revenue decreased to $19.2 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $43.8 million in Q2 2022.

- The company mined 399 bitcoins as of June 30, 2023, a 58% decrease compared to Q2 2022. This decline is attributed to higher Bitcoin network difficulty, suspension of operations at the North Bay facility, and ongoing power issues at the Drumheller facility.

- HPC business generated primary monthly recurring revenue of $4.2 million in Q2 2023, compared to $4.7 million in Q2 2022.

- As of June 30, 2023, the company's hashrate stood at 2.6 EH/s (excluding the North Bay facility), and the total number of self-mined, custodial, or pledged bitcoins reached 9,136.

- During Q2 2023, Hut 8 Mining mined 399 bitcoins and sold 396 bitcoins, resulting in a gain of $14.7 million.

Hut 8 Mining's Q2 financial report reveals a decline in revenue compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the number of bitcoins mined and challenges faced at some of the company's facilities. Despite this, the HPC business produced substantial monthly recurring revenue.

