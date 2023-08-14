The HBAR token of Hedera Hashgraph has experienced a significant price surge of over 15% in the short term after the Federal Reserve's FedNow instant payment platform added Dropp, a small payment platform based on Hedera, as a service provider. This increase has brought the HBAR token's growth to nearly 50% since mid-June, with its market capitalization now exceeding $2.1 billion.
HBAR Token Rallies Following FedNow's Addition of Dropp as a Service Provider
2023-08-14 19:24
