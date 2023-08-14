Web3 developer education platform HackQuest and Web3 developer community Moonshot Commons' Moonshot Workshop announced a partnership with the Solana Foundation to promote developer ecosystem and community cooperation. The collaboration will focus on supporting the Solana Foundation's efforts to build a robust developer ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region by organizing online and offline developer events.

This partnership signals a strong commitment from HackQuest, Moonshot Commons, and the Solana Foundation to foster growth and innovation within the Web3 developer community in the Asia-Pacific region. By organizing events and providing resources, the collaboration aims to expand the developer ecosystem and further the development of blockchain technology on the Solana platform.

