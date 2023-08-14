Goldman Sachs economists predict that the Federal Reserve will begin lowering interest rates by the end of Q2 2024, driven by a desire to normalize the funds rate once inflation is closer to target.

According to a report published by Moneycontrol.com, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists, including Jan Hatzius and David Mericle, anticipate that the Federal Reserve will start reducing interest rates by the end of June 2024 at a gradual, quarterly pace. As stated in a note dated Sunday, the rate cuts in their forecast are primarily attributed to the goal of normalizing the funds rate from a restrictive level when inflation is nearer to its target.

Currently, the Goldman team projects rate cuts to commence in the second quarter of 2024. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to forego a hike next month and decide at the November meeting that the core inflation trend has sufficiently slowed, eliminating the need for a final hike. The Goldman economists acknowledge that normalization is not an urgent motivation for cutting rates and recognize a significant risk that the FOMC may maintain its current position. The team is penciling in 25 basis points of cuts per quarter but remains uncertain about the pace.

Data released last week showed US inflation rising at a slower-than-expected headline rate of 3.2%, with the core consumer price index posting a 4.7% annual pace. Fed policymakers began increasing the benchmark rate target to a range of 5.25% to 5.5% in March 2022.

Goldman Sachs' team expects the funds rate to stabilize eventually at 3-3.25%.