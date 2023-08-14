Odaily Planet Daily News reports that Gitcoin, a platform for funding open source projects, has announced a one-year partnership with oil giant Shell Global Solutions International BV. The collaboration aims to support innovative emerging climate solution projects. Together with supermodular.xyz, Gitcoin and Shell will host a hackathon focusing on blockchain-related energy use cases. Shell is also contributing to Gitcoin's matching fund, enhancing support for climate solutions and open-source projects aimed at creating a sustainable future.
Gitcoin Partners with Shell to Support Innovative Climate Solutions and Blockchain in Energy
2023-08-14 15:53
