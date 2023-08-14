On August 14th, the Frax Finance community released a new governance proposal. The proposal suggests using 1 million FRAX from the DAO treasury to purchase CRV tokens from the founder of Curve Finance via an over-the-counter (OTC) transaction.

According to the proposal, the acquired CRV tokens will not be sold, but instead will be staked in either veCRV (through Frax's whitelist lock-up contract) or cvxCRV. By purchasing CRV tokens, Frax aims to enhance its development within the Curve ecosystem and further support the growth of the Frax Finance ecosystem in the future.

The Frax Finance community's governance proposal highlights their intent to strengthen their position within the Curve ecosystem. If approved, the purchase of CRV tokens with FRAX from their DAO treasury has the potential to benefit both Frax Finance and its users by fostering growth and fostering an enhanced position within the Curve ecosystem.

