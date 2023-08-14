Hong Kong-listed company Guofu Innovation disclosed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fortune Securities, has submitted an application to the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission for engaging in virtual asset-related activities under a Type 1 (securities trading) licensed activity. Fortune Securities plans to provide virtual asset buying and selling services using a comprehensive account arrangement, as well as introducing qualified customers to licensed virtual asset platforms for direct transactions.

The move to engage in virtual asset-related activities aligns with the company's strategy to offer more diversified services for investors and develop new sources of income. Fortune Securities' plans are subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals before expanding its business into the virtual asset services sector.