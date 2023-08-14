The FBI has issued a warning regarding an increase in crypto recovery schemes, where companies are falsely claiming to help victims recover lost crypto assets due to fraud, scams, or theft. These fraudulent companies exploit vulnerable individuals who have experienced financial loss in the crypto space, offering false promises of recovery assistance.
FBI Warns of Rising Crypto Recovery Schemes
2023-08-14 18:07
