Zynga, the creator of the popular FarmVille game, has revealed SugarTown, its first Ethereum-based non-fungible token (NFT) game. Detailed by Decrypt, SugarTown aims to blend play-to-earn and NFT features that allow players to own virtual real estate, decorate their properties, and participate in the game's economy.
FarmVille Creator Zynga Launches First Ethereum NFT Game, SugarTown
2023-08-14 16:52
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
