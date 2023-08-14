According to Glassnode data, Ethereum (ETH) has reached a new all-time high in the number of non-zero addresses, with the metric rising to 104,414,520, highlighting the robust growth and activity within the Ethereum ecosystem. This milestone reflects increasing adoption and usage of ETH, as investors and users actively engage with the Ethereum network.
