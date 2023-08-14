In a recent Bloomberg article, Bernstein analysts predict that if Bitcoin ETFs are approved, they could account for up to 10% of Bitcoin's market cap. Bernstein believes that the approval of Bitcoin ETFs would lead to a boom in the digital asset's value, as it would create a more secure and liquid investment vehicle for institutional and retail investors. The potential approval of Bitcoin ETFs signifies a possible shift in the perception and adoption of cryptocurrency, as it would grant mainstream investors more accessible exposure to the asset class.
ETFs Could Account for 10% of Bitcoin Market Cap if Approved, According to Bernstein
2023-08-14 14:08
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
