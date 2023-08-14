Accoridng to CertiK Alert, an externally owned account (EOA) connected to the Steadefi exploit on August 7th, identified as 0xe10d, has deposited an additional 200 ETH (approximately $390,000) into Tornado Cash. It's important to note the EOA still holds 224 ETH (around $415,000) from the Steadefi exploit.

Tornado Cash is a privacy-focused solution on Ethereum, providing users with transaction anonymity to ensure that on-chain activities remain concealed from public view.

The deposit of 200 ETH into Tornado Cash by the EOA involved in the Steadefi exploit raises concerns regarding potential attempts by malicious actors to obscure their transactions and evade detection. Such activities highlight the ongoing security challenges in the cryptocurrency market and the significance of monitoring and tracking suspicious transactions to mitigate potential risks.