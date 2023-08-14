Ethereum domain name service provider ENS (Ethereum Name Service) registered $235,000 in fees on August 13, marking the highest level since September 11, 2020. The ENS DAO (0xFe…44b7) currently has approximately $132 million in assets, including 10 million ENS, 15,000 ETH, and 14.13 million USDC.

The total number of active ENS domain names has surpassed 2.6 million, demonstrating the growing popularity of the service and providing more trust in the ecosystem.

The significant growth in fees for ENS since September 2020 and the increasing number of active ENS domain names point to a robust adoption and demand for Ethereum domain name services. With ENS DAO holding substantial assets, the future appears promising for this sector.