According to a recent Whale Alert, a long-dormant Bitcoin address containing 1,005 BTC (valued at $29,750,772) has just been activated after 12.8 years. The reactivation of such old addresses often attracts attention due to their potential impact on the market and insights into early Bitcoin investors' holdings.
2023-08-14 15:58
