The NFT project DeGods has experienced a significant increase in trading volume, soaring 530% from $2.6 million the previous week to $16.1 million last week, as per The Block's data dashboard. This surge is likely due to two recent announcements by DeGods, including the migration of its sister project, y00ts, to Ethereum and the forthcoming launch of "DeGods Season III," featuring feminine avatars and 20,000 new generative art pieces.