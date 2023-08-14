MakerDAO's decision to raise the DAI deposit rate results in significant market capitalization growth and an increased amount of DAI in DSR.

After the recent move by MakerDAO to increase the DAI deposit rate (DSR) to 8%, the market value of DAI has seen an impressive spike, growing by nearly $1 billion within the past week alone.

According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, the market capitalization of DAI has soared from $4.45 billion on August 6 to $5.35 billion, reflecting the substantial impact of the raised deposit rate. Furthermore, per the Makerburn dashboard, this financial incentive swiftly affected the amount of DAI in DSR, with an increase from 339.4 million on August 6 to over 1.3 billion.

MakerDAO's decision to raise the DAI deposit rate appears to have greatly impacted not only the market capitalization of DAI but also the total amount of DAI held in DSR. The cryptocurrency community is closely watching this development as it demonstrates the potential benefits of such financial incentives in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.



