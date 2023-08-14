CoinGecko reports a 0.1% rise in the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies.

As reported by Golden Finance, data from CoinGecko reveals that the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies experienced a minor increase of 0.1% today, reaching the $1.22 trillion milestone.

This slight growth in the cryptocurrency market cap signifies the continuing interest and investment in the cryptocurrency landscape, with potential implications for the overall market sentiment.

While the increase appears marginal, the data serves as an indicator of the current state of the crypto market. Stakeholders, investors, and observers can use this information to assess trends and make informed decisions.

