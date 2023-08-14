Odaily Planet Daily News reports that Conic Finance, a Curve ecosystem liquidity platform, is currently undergoing a comprehensive audit by MixBytes and ChainSecurity. The platform has also announced that their V2 function will be launched soon, bringing additional features and improvements to the platform.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Conic Finance Undergoing Comprehensive Audit; V2 Function Launching Soon
2023-08-14 16:01
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Odaily Planet Daily News reports that Conic Finance, a Curve ecosystem liquidity platform, is currently undergoing a comprehensive audit by MixBytes and ChainSecurity. The platform has also announced that their V2 function will be launched soon, bringing additional features and improvements to the platform.
Comments 2
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top