The latest CoinShares weekly report reveals that digital asset investment products experienced a total inflow of $29 million last week. Notably, Bitcoin investment products saw an inflow of $27 million, following an outflow of $144 million during the previous three weeks. Meanwhile, XRP investment products recorded an inflow of $500,000 for the 16th consecutive week, and assets under management have increased by 127% since the start of the year. This data highlights a potential shift in investor sentiment in the cryptocurrency market.