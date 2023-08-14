According to The Block, CoinDesk, a leading cryptocurrency news platform, is reportedly laying off 20 people, accounting for 45% of its editorial team, as its parent company, Digital Currency Group, plans to introduce strategic investors. The company will hold an all-staff meeting to discuss the changes. This move reflects a significant shift in CoinDesk's operational strategy and a potential organizational restructuring to adapt to market conditions and investor interests.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
CoinDesk to Lay Off 45% of Editorial Team Amid Strategic Changes
2023-08-14 13:39
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
According to The Block, CoinDesk, a leading cryptocurrency news platform, is reportedly laying off 20 people, accounting for 45% of its editorial team, as its parent company, Digital Currency Group, plans to introduce strategic investors. The company will hold an all-staff meeting to discuss the changes. This move reflects a significant shift in CoinDesk's operational strategy and a potential organizational restructuring to adapt to market conditions and investor interests.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top