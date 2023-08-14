As reported by Cointelegraph, a Chinese man has been sentenced to 9 months in prison for buying $13,000 worth of Tether (USDT) in an over-the-counter transaction. The man's conviction accentuates the strict regulations and challenges surrounding cryptocurrency usage in China.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Chinese Man Sentenced to 9 Months in Prison for Buying $13,000 Worth of Tether (USDT)
2023-08-14 16:35
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 4
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top