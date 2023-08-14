CertiK Skynet has issued an alert regarding a fake USDC airdrop site, urging users not to connect to it. Connecting to the site can reportedly lead to a wallet-draining attack. Users are advised to avoid the site and remain vigilant against potential scams targeting cryptocurrency users in the digital landscape.
CertiK Skynet Warns Against Fake USDC Airdrop Site
2023-08-14 13:43
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
