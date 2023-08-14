CertiK Skynet has issued a warning regarding a significant liquidity removal from a fake Tarality Token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The deployer removed approximately $67,000 from the liquidity pool. Investors should be cautious and conduct thorough research to identify and avoid fake tokens and fraudulent projects. Always verify token contract addresses and pay attention to security alerts to protect your investments in the cryptocurrency space.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
CertiK Skynet Alert: Large Liquidity Removal on Fake Tarality Token
2023-08-14 15:29
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top