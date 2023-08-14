CertiK has issued an alert regarding a significant liquidity removal in the fake CIRCLE token. The deployer reportedly managed to get 900 BNB (worth approximately $216,300) from the honeypot and moved 400 of those through the Tornado Cash, a privacy service for Ethereum transactions. CertiK warns users to stay vigilant and guard their investments against such types of scams.
CertiK Detects Large Liquidity Removal on Fake CIRCLE Token
2023-08-14 20:50
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
